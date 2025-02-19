Palmetto Bay, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a single vehicle in Palmetto Bay, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Southwest 160th Street between Southwest 81st and 82nd Avenues.

Deputies have closed the roadway in both directions as the investigation continues. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No further details about the victim or the driver have been released.

