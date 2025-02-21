CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the theft of multiple luxury vehicles belonging to University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck and his girlfriend, basketball player Hanna Cavinder, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

Tykwon Deandre Anderson was taken into custody Friday morning and is facing a grand theft charge, officials said.

According to investigators, Beck and Cavinder were staying at a $5 million home when their Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover were stolen overnight Thursday. The couple woke up to find the vehicles missing.

Detectives said Anderson allegedly committed the home invasion while the athletes were asleep.

The stolen Lamborghini remains missing as the investigation continues.

