SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located an elderly man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit, 87-year-old Rodrigo Portuondo had been last seen on Saturday along the 4600 block of Southwest 127th Court.

Portuondo stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a burgundy shirt, gray pants and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Sunday night, detectives confirmed they safely recovered Portuondo, and he has been reunited with loved ones.

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