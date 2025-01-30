NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Debra Denise Johnson had been last seen along the 2500 block of Northwest 111th Street on Wednesday.

She standis 5 feet, 2 inches, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

She had been last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a beige blanket.

Thursday night, detecxtives confirmed Johnson has been reunited with family.

