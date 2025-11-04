NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 54-year-old man hours after he was reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Courtney Williams had been last seen along the 2100 block of Ives Dairy Road, at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Williams stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black long dreads and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts of an unknown color, and he was using a walker.

Just after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators confirmed Williams was located in good health and reunited with family members.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.