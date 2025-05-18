SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies arrested dozens of people after they broke up a cockfighting ring in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday afternoon responded to a rural property near Southwest 192nd Avenue and 143rd Street where, they said, they found 72 roosters and several rooster claws.

Forty-two people were were arrested. Their charges include attending animal fighting or baiting of animals, and resisting arrest without violence.

Deputies also impounded more than $39,000.

In a statement issued Saturday, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz wrote:

“This type of cruelty and illegal activity has no place in our community. Animal fighting is not only inhumane, but it often goes hand-in-hand with other serious crimes.”

