NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after a robbery attempt of a security guard in Northwest Miami-Dade led to a shootout, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 19th Avenue, next to a Church’s Chicken restaurant, at around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Responding deputies arrived to find three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and transported all three patients to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives said their preliminary investigation revealed that several subjects attempted to rob a security guard. There was an exchange of gunfire, during which the security guard and the subjects were struck.

Deputies were seen focusing their investigation on the Regency Pointe apartment complex, located near the scene of the shooting. It remains unclear whether or not anyone will face any charges or whether they are searching for additional subjects.

MDSO robbery detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

