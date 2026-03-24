SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a young woman, days after she was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Adriana Alpizar has been last seen near the 7600 block of Southwest 128th Place in Southwest Miami-Dade, at around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Alpizar stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 158 pounds. She was wearing a white floral-patterned shirt with blue jean shorts at the time of her disappearance.

On Thursday, March 26, MDSO confirmed Alpizar was found in good health and reunited with her family.

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