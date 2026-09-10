NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy and a girl were taken to the hospital after they were struck while riding an electric bicycle in Northwest Miami-Dade by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said..

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 117th Street, at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the car driver was traveling northbound on Seventh Avenue when they made a left turn and hit the victims, who were riding a shared e-bike on 117th Street.

A witness told 7News that the motorist kept going, stopped at the other side of the block and looked at the juveniles before driving off.

First responders found the juveniles, one male and one female, lying on the roadway unresponsive.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras showed debris on the ground, including an e-bike, as well as first responders as they began their investigation.

Cameras also captured a distraught woman being held by a man at the scene.

Speaking with reporters, MDSO spokesperson Daniel Castillo asked anyone with information to come forward.

“We always urge the community, especially when it involves juveniles — I can only imagine how the parents feel in this situation — so we urge the community, please, if you’re a business owner in this area and you happen to have cameras, please review your cameras,” he said. “If you were here by chance to witness what occurred, please give us a call.”

Detectives have not released a description of the subject’s vehicle, as they continue to investigate this crash. 7News has reached out to MDSO for an update.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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