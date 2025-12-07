SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly double shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, the shooting took place along the 1700 block of Southwest 153rd Court, Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said they found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced both of them dead at the scene.

Neighbors said there were other people inside the home when the shooting happened.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

