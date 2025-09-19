SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two drivers to the hospital after they opened fire on each other following a road rage incident, authorities said.

7Skyforce hovered above a heavy police presence near the intersection of Southwest Fourth Street and 92nd Avenue, at around 6:25 p.m. on Friday.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a man shot in the chest.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Officers shut down the intersection, as they focused on a silver Toyota sedan with its front driver’s side door open.

7Skyforce also captured a rescue truck with one of the victims inside arriving at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Detectives have not provided any further details, as they continue to investigate.

