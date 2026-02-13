SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami-Dade County continue their search for a teenage girl who has now been missing for almost a month.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Mikaela Olvera hasn’t been seen since Jan. 17.

Detectives said the 16-year-old disappeared from the area of Southwest 158th Court and 280th Street in South Miami-Dade.

Olvera stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress.

Officials urge anyone with information on Olvera’s whereabouts to contact Deputy M. Webb, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3290 (Desk), email u309914@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

