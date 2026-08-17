DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies announced the arrest of 11 people who authorities said were connected to a disabled parking pass fraud ring.

MDSO Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz held a press conference on Monday in Doral along with the Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez to detail the alleged scheme.

According to officials, the alleged fraudsters are accused of using fake documents with the signature of a doctor who had already died to get handicap parking permits at the Kendall auto tag agency and other locations despite not really having a disability.

“Many applications bore what appeared to be the signature of a doctor, but through our investigation, it was revealed that this particular doctor had retired back in 2020 and subsequently passed away in 2025. In other cases, doctors confirmed that applicants were never their patients,” said Cordero-Stutz.

The investigation unfolded over the last few months, according to detectives.

Deputies said two of the suspects, Alexander Campo and Rafael Brito, are accused of charging people up to $200 to get them disabled parking tags.

During the news conference, authorities showed off some of the fraudulently obtained placards.

Officials said this kind of scheme affects everyone in the county.

“This is not simply about a piece of plastic hanging from a rearview mirror. These placards exist because the most vulnerable in our community require them in their daily lives,” said Cordero-Stutz.

“For example, City of Coral Gables’ parking revenue is down 34% because these people use the permit to park in spaces that they supposedly need to pay for, but they don’t pay,” said Fernandez.

Now, Fernandez said his office will conduct a complete audit of all disabled parking permit applications. Since the start of the year, 75,000 applications have been reviewed, with around 6,000 flagged for possible fraud.

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