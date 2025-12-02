SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was forced to open fire inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home, fatally striking one person while deputies to take another person into custody, authorities said.

7News cameras captured a heavy presence from MDSO deputies and the department’s Special Response Team near the 17300 block of Southwest 102nd Avenue in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood, just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, deputies were serving a search warrant as part of a child pornography investigation when they encountered an individual who was armed with a weapon. After this person refused to comply with deputies asking him to drop the weapon, one deputy opened fire, striking the individual.

First responders rendered aid to the subjectm who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who spoke with 7News said she received a call from her son informing her to rush down to this area because deputies and SWAT units entered a home and shot her stepson. However, detectives have yet to confirm this account or specify how this woman and the subject are related.

Investigators said they took one person into custody in connection to the child pornography investigation.

Deputies have shut down a portion of Fairway Heights Boulevard near Southwest 102nd Place as well. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.