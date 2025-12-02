SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was forced to open fire inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home, fatally striking a man while deputies were conducting a search warrant that led them to take another person into custody, authorities said.

7News cameras captured a heavy presence from MDSO deputies and the department’s Special Response Team near the 17300 block of Southwest 102nd Avenue in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood, just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, deputies were serving a search warrant at a home that stems from a years-long child pornography investigation.

“They made contact with two adults at the door and a child, and they were able to remove those individuals safely from the residence,” said Cordero-Stutz.

The sheriff said deputies then encountered a man inside the home who was armed with a weapon.

“A subject, armed, came to the door and confronted our deputies,” she said.

After the man refused to comply with deputies who asked him to drop the weapon, at least one deputy opened fire, striking the individual, investigators said. It’s unclear whether or not the subject opened fire first or how many deputies discharged their firearms.

First responders rendered aid to the man.

“That individual succumbed [to his injuries] on the scene and passed away,” said Cordero-Stutz.

A woman who spoke with 7News said she received a call from her son telling her to rush down to this area because deputies and SWAT units entered a home and shot her stepson. However, detectives have yet to confirm this account or specify how this woman and the subject who was shot are related.

Investigators said the person who was taken into custody was the one for whom the search warrant had been issued. Their relationship to the armed subject is unknown.

Deputies have shut down a portion of Southwest 102nd Street, as well as Fairway Heights Boulevard near Southwest 102nd Place, while they continue their investigation. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.