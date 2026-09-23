MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in custody after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Miami International Airport, according to authorities.

The incident happened on 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies and other law enforcement officials swarmed the airport terminals and initially shut down departure lanes at the airport’s entrance.

7News cameras captured the affected area blocked off by crime scene tape, with several MDSO deputies and airport officials at the scene.

Airport employees were seen leaving their buses and walking to the terminal to get to work as the investigation began into the incident.

Hours later, deputies gave an all-clear and re-opened the departure and outer roadway lanes to regular traffic.

Video obtained by 7News shows a man being subdued by MDSO deputies near a police vehicle and being placed in handcuffs.

According to deputies, there was no active shooter in the area and there is no ongoing threat to the public at the time.

They also said that all passengers and employees are safe and no injuries were reported.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

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