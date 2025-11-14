NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is recovering in the hospital after getting shot during a possible road rage incident in Northeast Miami-Dade, police say.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a road rage incident where a man was shot in the upper back and a woman’s vehicle was also struck in the area of Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 15th Avenue at around 6:15 p.m.

The man reportedly managed to drive himself to Jackson North Medical Center for treatment. Officials say he is in stable condition.

He also told MDSO that while his vehicle was parked outside of the hospital, an unknown individual got into his car and drove away in an unknown direction.

The female victim was not injured.

Authorities have not released any information on suspects in the possible road rage shooting or apparent car theft.

