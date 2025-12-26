SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and 13th Terrace at approximately 10:30 a.m., Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the injured woman to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities say they detained a man but no arrests have been made.

7Skyforce captured several MDSO cruisers blocking off the area around noon.

The investigation is ongoing.

