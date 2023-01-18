MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Public School board is scheduled to swear in a new member.

In a news release, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Maria Bosque-Blanco to the school board, Tuesday.

Bosque-Blanco will represent District 7 and is to replace former school board vice chair, Lubby Navarro.

The board will also then vote on a new vice chair to take the place of Navarro.

She was elected in November but resigned last month.

It is possible former vice chair Steve Gallon III will be nominated again.

