NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels took the oath of office, marking a new era for the department.

The ceremony occurred at PortMiami on Wednesday.

“I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude,” said Daniels.

Daniels’ husband pinned her badge, as her son honored his mom becoming the county’s top cop.

“I’m just glad that we are able to celebrate you. This is your day,” said MDPD Capt. De’Andre Daniels.

Daniels was appointed over the summer, becoming the first Black woman to lead the force. She took over after former Director Freddy Ramirez attempted suicide while at a police conference in Tampa.

Even though Ramirez was not present at the ceremony, Daniels had a message for the former top cop.

“I salute you, and I appreciate your friendship and your leadership,” she said.

Daniels has dedicated 31 years to the force.

Several dignitaries attended her ceremony, including Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“She’s always been focused on wanting to help improve the whole world around her, whether it was within the police department where she served, or the community which she lived,” said Fernandez-Rundle. “Stephanie also knows the importance of expanding the vision of our youth.”

“You have led this department with integrity, with faith, with true commitment to yourself and to your values, with humility but also with confidence,” said Levine Cava.

After the ceremony, the newly sworn in director received a special salute from officers on a boat from the water, as she looks to the year ahead.

“Engaging the community, making sure officer safety is paramount, and their well-being. Just being out there keeping crime low,” she said.

Daniels’ term will last through 2024, but next year, a new sheriff will take over.

