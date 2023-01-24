MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department sent out a tweet regarding misinformation that was not sent by police officials.

On Monday, MDPD’s Twitter account said they “have no intelligence that would support its contents.”

MDPD does not have a sheriff’s office as stated in the fake newsletter.

Please do not spread this information as this is not an official statement from the department.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.