MDPD unveils new Special Response Team tactical motorcycles

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police unveiled its Special Response Team’s new tactical motorcycles at Florida International University’s main campus.

The motorcycles, manufactured by BMW, are all black with sirens on the front and “Miami-Dade Police” lettering on the back.

According to the department, the concept comes from Europe and is the first of its kind in the United States.

MDPD’s SRT will use the motorcycles during Super Bowl security operations.

“The new addition also increases the capabilities of the Special Response Team to address a variety of critical incidents and complex tactical situations,” stated the press release.

7News cameras captured officers riding around the Riccardo Silva Stadium as they showed them off for the media.

