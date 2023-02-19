NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation is unfolding in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

On Sunday morning, police were seen gathered outside a home near Northwest 178th Terrace and 54th Avenue, where a man has reportedly barricaded himself inside.

According to officials, Miami-Dade police officers responded to the area at 2:19 a.m., after reports of gunshots in the neighborhood and a man seen carrying a gun.

When authorities arrived, the man refused to exit the home.

Live 7News footage showed that police have blocked off the area.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Response Team took the man into custody without further incident.

He is now being interviewed as the investigation remains ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.