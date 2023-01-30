NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who struck a pedestrian and a police vehicle has been taken into police custody.

Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near 57th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect stole a Ford truck. A civilian spotted and followed the stolen truck before calling police.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the victim was placed on a gurney.

The victim, was in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle and jumped out of the truck while it was being chased by police. She was clipped by the stolen truck.

She was transported to a local hospital from Northwest 58th Street and 19th Avenue.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

A dump truck was also at the scene, but police have not explained if it’s connected to this case.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.