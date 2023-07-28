MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package that triggered the evacuation of a cargo area at Miami International Airport turned out not to be an explosive, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the airside portion of MIA’s cargo area, in the vicinity of 6650 NW 22nd St. in reference to a reported bomb threat, at around 5:20 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered above employees across the street from Building 707 in the cargo area shortly after they were evacuated.

A sensor or device went off in one of the bays that indicated there was some kind of suspicious package. It was described as a 3 foot, by 3 foot, by 3 foot crate.

First responders shut down Northwest 22nd Street, which is next to the far side of the building.

MDFR units set up a command post on the northern side of the airport, near 67th Avenue and 22nd Street.

The bomb squad arrived at the scene and determined the package was not an explosive device.

