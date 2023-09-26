MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted abduction.

According to MDPD, on Friday, Sept. 15, between 12:00 P.M. and 12:15 P.M., the incident unfolded at Southridge Park, located at 11250 SW 192 Street. The suspect approached a two-year-old boy who was playing in the park, forcibly grabbed the child and attempted to flee with him.

Fortunately, the child’s mother swiftly intervened, causing the suspect to release the boy. The assailant fled the scene on foot, vanishing into an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as standing between 5’10” to 6’01” in height, weighing approximately 210-225 lbs, with dark hair and dark eyes. He sported a low fade haircut and was seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark blue jeans and dark sneakers at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

