MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run after a driver left one person injured.

The incident occurred on July 15 when the victim was on a scooter along the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 35th Avenue.

Just before 2 a.m., the unidentified subject driving a 2023 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Northwest 103rd Street. As the two vehicles reached the intersection of Northwest 35th Avenue, the subject vehicle made a left turn, colliding with the scooter and critically injuring the motorist.

The driver of the subject vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid or contact emergency services.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and quickly transported the scooter driver to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities are actively seeking information related to this hit-and-run crash and are urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

Individuals who may have witnessed the collision or have details about the unidentified subject and their vehicle are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or toll-free at (866) 471-8477. Information can also be submitted anonymously via the CrimeStoppers website at www.crimestoppers305.com by selecting the “Give a Tip” option.

