NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident took place on July 29 in the area of Northwest 97th Street and 27th Avenue.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video from the incident that showed the suspected driver and his vehicle, which police described as a Dark-colored, newer model Chevrolet silverado.

“The victim was crossing Mid Block in the area of 27th Avenue and Northwest 97th Street when the subject’s vehicle was traveling northbound on the same avenue,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver pulled into a parking lot, got out of his truck, looked at its side, returned to his vehicle and left the scene. The driver did not render aid to the victim nor called police.

“Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community, especially, specifically body shops,” Rodriguez said. “Please call the CrimeStoppers tip line with any information.”

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Cadestin Saintcyr, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

