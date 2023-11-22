MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers late Wednesday afternoon returned to the scene where an officer was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Miami Gardens.

The Homicide unit requested some support and units arrived at the neighborhood, located at 154th Street and Northwest 19th Street.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers were going inside the home.

Homicide detectives took pictures of the everything at the scene, which include inside the home, outside the home, planters and the sidewalk.

They also looked at surveillance video from other homes that are nearby and attempted to make contact with other residents who may have been home at the time.

The shooting took place on Monday and two suspects were arrested. They were charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

The officer has since been released from the hospital.

