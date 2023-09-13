NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department on Wednesday released surveillance footage that showed a hit-and-run, which left one person injured.

After a months long recovery, the 18-year-old who was struck is finally back on his feet.

“All I can remember is that I was leaving work,” Gallihano Constant said.

The hit-and-run sent Gallihano Constant to the hospital for three weeks after he was knocked unconscious.

“I had like, to have surgery on my face,” he said.

Constant had broken bones in his face, his hand, leg and hip.

“And I’m thankful that I’ve still got my eye because, at some point, my eye was extremely swollen,” he said.

The person responsible for hitting Constant hasn’t been caught.

“For you to hit somebody and just go, it’s kinda weird,” he said.

The incident occurred on July 15 when Constant was on a scooter along the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 35th Avenue.

Just before 2 a.m., the unidentified subject driving a 2023 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Northwest 103rd Street. As the two vehicles reached the intersection of Northwest 35th Avenue, the subject vehicle made a left turn, colliding with the scooter and critically injuring Constant.

“The subject vehicle turned onto the path of the scooter, striking the scooter and fleeing the scene without stopping to render aid,” said an officer.

The driver of the subject vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid or contact emergency services.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and quickly transported the Constant to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dealing with his injuries, Constant is now learning how to walk again and is using a pole to get around. Despite his ordeal, he remains positive and said that his faith continues to help him through his recovery.

He wears a bracelet that reads “With God, all things are possible.”

“It’s all because of God,” he said. “Since I woke up in the hospital, he has been able to keep me calm throughout the whole thing.”

Constant was working two jobs when he was struck and he hasn’t been able to work since. His friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help him as he continues to recover.

If you would like to help Constant, click here.

Individuals who may have witnessed the collision or have details about the unidentified subject and their vehicle are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or toll-free at (866) 471-8477. Information can also be submitted anonymously via the CrimeStoppers website at www.crimestoppers305.com by selecting the “Give a Tip” option.

