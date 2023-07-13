DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department received 10 electric bikes from a Doral dealership.

The GMC Hummer all-wheel-drive bicycles will help officers to be more visible in the community and patrol a larger area that would normally be covered by the traditional bicycles currently being used.

The bicycles were provided by Vera Cadillac-Buick-GMC. The dealership’s vice president and general manager, Richard Gonzalez, spoke at a news conference held Thursday.

“This Hummer bike will be safer for our officers than a regular bike, and they will be more capable for them to do their job,” said Gonzalez. “With a Hummer EV bike, officers will cover more ground on a more frequent basis with a lower cost and lower effort than a regular bike.”

The new addition is part of an effort to increase safety for the Miami-Dade community.

