DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department received 10 electric bikes from a Doral dealership.

The GMC Hummer all-wheel-drive bicycles will help officers to be more visible in the community and patrol a larger area that would normally be covered by the traditional bicycles currently being used.

The bicycles were provided by Vera Cadillac-Buick-GMC. The dealership’s vice president and general manager, Richard Gonzalez, spoke at a news conference held Thursday.

“This Hummer bike will be safer for our officers than a regular bike, and they will be more capable for them to do their job,” said Gonzalez. “With a Hummer EV bike, officers will cover more ground on a more frequent basis with a lower cost and lower effort than a regular bike.”

The new addition is part of an effort to increase safety for the Miami-Dade community.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox