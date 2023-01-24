MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the scene on the 21300 block of Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening.

This happened an apartment community called the Walden Pond Apartments, Just after 4:30 p.m.

The scene shows several MDPD units responding.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were also dispatched to the scene.

Per MDFR, the call came in as a possible shooting, and they are transporting someone to an area hospital in unknown condition.

