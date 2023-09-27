SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers are on a mission, going door to door near 112th Ave and 196th Street, seeking information on a man who attempted to abducted a mother’s 2-year-old son in broad daylight at Southridge Park on September 15.

The suspect remains at large and authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the community. Residents of the area are on-edge as they worry the predator lives close by.

According to detectives, the mother and her toddler were enjoying their time at the park when the unthinkable happened. As they were preparing to leave, a man, who police describe as dangerous, approached them.

As the mother was getting ready to leave, the male came up to them and tried to take the child from her,” stated Detective Jenesis Mena of the Miami-Dade Police Department. “She had gotten into a struggle and was able to get the child back and leave from the park.”

This brazen man, police say, is dangerous.

“This individual is someone we want to get off the streets, and we need the help of the community,” added Detective Mena.

In their efforts to locate the suspect, officers are distributing flyers with a sketch of the man. The depicted individual is described as having thick eyebrows, standing between 5 feet, 10 inches tall to 6 feet, 1 inch tall in height, aged between 30 to 45 years old, with short brown hair and a medium complexion.

A woman said in Spanish that nothing like this ever happens in the neighborhood. Shocked neighbors and the mother are uniting in their hope that the police will apprehend the suspect.

“She was very shaken up,” said Detective Mena. “Of course the fear is because this is her community, this is her local area. As a mother, I can only imagine the fear of someone trying to take a child. So, it’s a very scary situation for the mother. And that is why we’re hoping that the community can help us identify him.”

Police said it is likely the suspect lives in the area. They urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in identifying the man.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

