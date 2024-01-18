SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A caller reported a squatter in a home in their neighborhood, but when police responded to the scene, they were met with an armed subject who opened fire on two police officers.

Just before 11:15 pm, the Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team were dispatched to the house, located at 22291 SW 162nd Ave. The situation escalated when officers encountered an armed individual on the property.

According to MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels, officers returned fire after the man, armed with a shotgun, refused multiple orders to drop the weapon and fired at the officers, striking a 35-year-old male officer in the arm and a 57-year-old male officer in the arm and face.

The armed man did not survive the exchange of gunfire and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Swift action by fellow officers ensured the officers’ immediate transport to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South. Additionally, a 40-year-old female officer was transported for a medical evaluation.

Many Miami-Dade Police officers were seen outside of the hospital as they awaited updates on the officers’ conditions. After speaking to them personally, Director Daniels reported that the injured officers are in good spirits and in stable conditions. She expressed gratitude at a briefing of the incident outside of the hospital.

“It is by the grace of God the officers are still alive,” she said. “I am so thankful that I did not have to knock on the doors of the officers’ family to tell them their loved one was not coming home today.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also extended her gratitude.

“We owe them a great deal of gratitude, and we are grateful that they came out of this one alive,” said the mayor.

Chief of Public Safety, James Reyes, highlighted the dangers that police officers face when out on the field.

“Unfortunately this is just another reminder of the threats and risks associated with police work and the threats that our officers meet and the risks that they take on a day-to-day basis to keep our community safe,” said Reyes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is handling the investigation into the incident.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities will work to clear the rest of the house and gather further details surrounding the shooting.

“Once again I’m thankful that they’re here with us and they’ll be able to go home and spend time with their family,” expressed Daniels.

