SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A caller reported a squatter in a home in their neighborhood, but when police responded to the scene, they were met with an armed subject who opened fire on police officers.

Just before 11:15 pm, the Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team were dispatched to the 22000 block of Southwest 216th Street. The situation escalated when officers, responding to a report of squatters inside a residence, encountered an armed individual on the property.

According to MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels, officers returned fire after the subject, armed with a shotgun, refused multiple orders to drop the weapon and fired at the officers, striking one in the arm and another in the arm and face. The subject was fatally injured during the exchange.

Many Miami-Dade Police officers were seen outside of the hospital as they awaited for any updates on the officers’ conditions. After speaking to them personally, Director Daniels reported that the injured officers are in good spirits and in stable conditions. She expressed gratitude at a briefing of the incident outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the officers are being treated.

“It is by the grace of God the officers are still alive,” she said. “I am so thankful that I did not have to knock on the doors of the officers’ family to tell them their loved one was not coming home today.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava also extended her gratitude.

“We owe them a great deal of gratitude, and we are grateful that they came out of this one alive,” said the mayor.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is handling the investigation into the incident.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities will work to clear the rest of the house and gather further details surrounding the shooting.

