SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer’s cruiser crashed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The vehicle crash happened on the State Road 874 Ramp to Southwest 152nd Street, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where several officers surrounded the cruiser.

According to MDPD, the officer was en route to assist another unit when their vehicle slammed into the wall.

No injuries were reported.

The exit lane has been blocked until tow trucks remove the cruiser.

