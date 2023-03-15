SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department officers have released a bodycam video of a harrowing incident that took place in February. The video showed a car submerged in a canal with a 3-year-old trapped inside. The officers shared their experience of the incident in a video released on Tuesday, detailing how they managed to pull off the rescue.

The incident occurred when the police received a call about a child in danger. Sgt. Edward Webster, who was at the scene, recounted how difficult it was to access the car as it was stuck under the bridge. He immediately requested more units to help with the rescue operation.

In the video, a female caller can be heard speaking to a dispatcher in Spanish. The caller reported that the passengers were unable to get out of the car, which was sinking. The dispatcher reassured her that emergency crews were on the way.

Officer Emmanuel Walton III took the initiative and cut the car seat before pulling it out as hard as he could. He handed the child to officer Reyes, who then passed the child to another officer. The 3-year-old boy was then walked to the grass, where an emergency crew member began CPR.

The resuscitation efforts were successful, and the child began breathing on his own. Both the child and another man in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Walton spoke about the incident, saying, “Somebody had to make the choice to get in, and I just acted.” The officers’ swift and heroic actions saved the child’s life, and they were commended for their bravery.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released the video to highlight the importance of their work and to remind people that the police are there to help in times of need. The department urged everyone to call 911 in emergencies and to trust that the police will do everything in their power to help

