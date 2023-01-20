MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police closed down a road in Miami Gardens following a car crash.

On Friday morning, a Miami-Dade Police detective was driving west on Northwest 183rd Street while another vehicle, driving eastbound, collided with the unmarked police car.

Both cars were engulfed in flames immediately after the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported a woman to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital after she suffered burns on her body.

The detective was also transported to the hospital but it remains unclear if the officer suffered any injuries.

Another man inside the civilian vehicle was treated on the scene with minor cuts to his body.

This crash has led to road closures on Miami Gardens Drive between the 12th and 14th avenues.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.