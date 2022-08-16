MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been taken to the hospital in connection to a shooting that also left a suspect dead.

Late Monday night, a crush of police cruises could be seen outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, including at least one upset officer, who slammed the hood of his car.

Earlier that evening, at around 8:15 p.m., Miami-Dade Police officers were dispatched to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 67th Street to assist in a Liberty City neighborhood.

Officers were also dispatched to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street after a head-on collision that may have been connected.

An officer was said to have been shot and transported to JMH. Police have not confirmed his condition or how the crash and shooting are connected.

They did release this statement on Twitter:

police also confirmed that a suspect was shot and killed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

