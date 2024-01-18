SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Miami-Dade Police officer to the hospital after he was injured in a hit-and-run along the Palmetto Expressway in Southwest Miami-Dade, a chaotic chain of events that, detectives said, led to the capture of the driver involved.

MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue inits responded to Coral Way, east of the expressway, just before 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said the crash took place on the expressway, adding that the driver got off on Coral Way and fled on foot.

7News cameras captured a police helicopter hovering above the area, as the search for the subject continues.

Paramedics transported the injured officer to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Thankfully, this is not a trauma alert.

Traffic in the area was impacted after officers set up a perimeter in the area.

Just before 11:15 p.m., investigators confirmed they have taken the driver into custody.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.