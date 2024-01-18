SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Miami-Dade Police officer to the hospital after he was injured in a hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade, a chaotic chain of events that, detectives said, led to the capture of the driver involved.

MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on Coral Way, just east of the Palmetto Expressway, at around 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said the subject was heading eastbound on Coral Way at a high rate of speed when he ran into the officer’s marked cruiser.

Detectives said the subject continued eastbound, ditched his vehicle in front of a business and fled on foot.

7News cameras captured a police helicopter hovering above the area, as well as the victim’s cruiser with extensive front-end damage, as the search for the subject got underway.

Police said they evacuated a nearby park where children were engaging in extracurricular sports, as their search continued.

Meanwhile, paramedics transported the injured officer by ground to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The patient’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators said the officer was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Traffic in the area was impacted after officers set up a perimeter in the area.

Police said officers searched the abandoned vehicle and found the registration. They then went to the address printed in the registration, and that is where they found the man who, they said, was behind the wheel of the vehicle involved.

Just before 11:15 p.m., investigators confirmed they have taken the driver into custody.

