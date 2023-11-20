MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was shot in Miami Gardens, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m., Monday, in the area of NW 152nd Street and 22nd Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where heavy police presence was visible as well as a large perimeter set up in the vicinity.

According to police, the incident occurred after an altercation between two men escalated, resulting in the officer being grazed by a bullet.

The subjects fled the scene and are currently at large.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.