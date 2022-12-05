MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer was seen on a gurney as first responders placed him on a helicopter.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, American Senior High School, located at 18350 NW 67th Ave., has been placed on lockdown as police continue their investigation.

#TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: Due to a large police presence, please avoid the area of NW 57 Avenue to 70 Avenue from NW 180 Street to 190 Street. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/O59tAPXkPN — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 5, 2022

Police continue to search for the shooter.

