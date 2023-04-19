MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida officer is in the fight of his life after a shooting nearly killed him.

Surrounded by family and men and women in blue, Miami-Dade Police Officer Damian Colon arrived back in Miami Wednesday to continue recovering at the

Lynn Rehabilitation Center.

“It hits you right in the heart, that’s what it’s all about,” said MDPD director Alfredo Ramirez

Back in November, authorities said Colon’s ex-girlfriend shot him while he was off duty and outside his family’s Hialeah home.

Investigators charged Yessenia Sanchez with first-degree attempted murder.

“Domestic violence effects everybody, effects everyone,” Ramirez said, “you can be a police officer, you can be a doctor, a government official. It knows no boundaries, and this is what happens. That’s why if you are going through that, you know someone who’s going through that, you need to report it.”

Colon spent several months at a hospital in Atlanta, but on Wednesday, first responders transferred him back to a hospital in South Florida where so many people who love him greeted him.

“What I just saw with Damian is just so inspirational,” Ramirez said. “I ask that the community keeps praying for him. Thank you to everybody who has been praying and sending their well wishes.”

Ramirez also said that Colon is slowly getting better and is already communicating with them.

“The one thing Damian told me was, ‘Thank you for everything,'” Ramirez said.

Colon will be at the rehab facility, but it remains unknown for how long.

Colon’s ex-girlfriend was a former Miami-Dade Schools Police officer.

