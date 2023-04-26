MIAMI (WSVN) - An MDPD officer is getting the chance to meet up again with the people who saved his a life. It has been a year since the accident that almost took his life.

It was a remarkable reunion Wednesday for officer Matthew Larsh.

Back on April 21, while Larsh was on duty, authorities said an SUV crossed into his path, which left him no room to avoid the violent impact that sent him flying from his motorcycle.

New video that was released, showed Larsh being reunited with the doctors and surgeons that helped him during the trying time.

“The best family, my wife and my son, and I’ve had the best family in terms of my colleges that are all here in this room today that helped make that happened,” Larsh said. “I’m eternally grateful to everybody here that’s in the room for this, and I’m eternally grateful for the doctors, the fire staff that was in that day and all police officer and motormen that are in this room today.”

Due to his injuries from the crash, Larsh had his aorta ruptured, he had internal bleeding and his hip bone was essentially split.

Larsh praised the work that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue did at the scene of the crash and the work the doctors did at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

In total, he spent three weeks initially in the hospital, has had 13 surgeries and was in rehab for three months.

Larsh’s latest surgery was on his big toe and he is hoping that he will be back to normal in the next six months.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.