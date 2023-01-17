MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dade police officer Matt Larsh received a warm welcome back from his fellow officers after a long road to recovery.

On Monday, Larsh was officially back on the clock with his colleagues.

We are thrilled to announce that today was Officer Matt Larsh’s first day back at work after being severely injured in an on duty Traffic crash in April of 2022. Welcome back, Officer Larsh 💙🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/27ESiyZbCM — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 16, 2023

He was involved in an on-duty motorcycle crash with an SUV in April 2022.

The officer spent nearly nine months in recovery which included multiple surgeries and rehab.

