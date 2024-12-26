NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was involved in a car crash that led to the closure of an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 79th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Dashcam video obtained by 7News shows an MDPD cruiser with their lights on trying to get through an intersection to a call about a person in distress when another driver who had a green light apparently didn’t see the cruiser and crashed into the front of it on Northwest 17th Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene showing both cars still at the scene and officer vehicles blocking the area.

The officer was not hurt, according to officials.

The driver of the civilian car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the North Shore Medical Center as a precaution.

Officials shut down the intersection while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

