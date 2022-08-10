SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike involving a Miami-Dade Police K-9 unit has led to closures in Southwest Miami-Dade and left an officer and his police dog injured.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were seen near the officer’s black Chevy Tahoe, along the northbound lanes near Southwest 211th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were able to remove the officer and K-9 from the truck.

Cameras showed paramedics loading the officer into a rescue helicopter.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the officer suffered head and shoulder injuries, and the K-9 sustained minor injuries.

The officer has been airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

The K-9 has been taken to Knowles Snapper Creek Animal Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down all northbound lanes between Southwest 211th and 152nd streets. They are expected to remain closed until at least 6 p.m.

The southbound lanes were also shut down to serve as an air rescue landing zone but are expected to reopen to traffic shortly.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

