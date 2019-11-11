MDPD officer hurt in crash along Dolphin Expressway

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people, including a police officer, were rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash along the Dolphin Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol units shut down all westbound lanes near Northwest 87th Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday to investigate.

7News cameras captured several mangled cars with extensive damage.

Car parts and debris were left scattered across the expressway.

A Miami-Dade Police officer was among the victims transported from the scene.

Authorities said the officer was working an off-duty job at a construction detail when he was hit from behind. He will be treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital for a possible broken arm.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Before officers responded to the crash, there was a separate incident not too far away on the Dolphin Expressway.

An SUV was spotted wedged between a guard rail and concrete barrier after a possible close call with another officer working a different construction detail.

After a brief conversation with officers, the driver was taken into custody.

The westbound stretch between the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 87th Avenue was shut down for several hours but reopened just after 8 a.m.

