MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police narcotics officer has been transported to the hospital after, investigators said, he was ambushed in a Miami neighborhood and grazed in the head, leading to multiple streets closures.

Officers said they have taken one person into custody and continue to search for another subject.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue and 43rd Street in the Buena Vista West section, Wednesday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as officers set up a perimeter extending all the way to near Interstate 95.

Investigators said the victim was working a detail and was taking a subject into custody when was ambushed and shot.

The patient was taken by another officer to Ryder Trauma Center, where, according to police sources, he is listed in stable condition.

Cameras captured several MDPD and Miami Police officers standing outside the hospital. 7News has learned that the marked MDPD cruiser parked in front of the entrance, seen cordoned off by crime scene tape, is the one that transported the wounded officer.

Speaking with reporters late Wednesday afternoon, MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III said the officers was grazed in the back of the head and is expected to recover.

Ramirez described the subjects’ actions as cowardly and urged area residents to do the right thing.

“I’m asking the community, anyone who has any information, please provide that, and if you are harboring him, if you are aiding him, you will be held to account as well,” he said.

Back at the scene of the shooting, cameras captured several unmarked police vehicles with their lights on driving through the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and 46th Street, as a police chopper flew above the perimeter. MDPD armored trucks were seen heading south on Sixth Avenue shortly after.

Officers from Miami-Dade Police and Coral Gables Police were also seen, some dressed in tactical gear. SkyForce showed one officer running down the street while holding a long rifle.

Some time later, MDPD and Hialeah Police officers in tactical gear and holding long guns were seen hanging on the outside of marked SUVs as they headed down a street.

A half-dozen MDPD officers holding long guns were seen going from house to house and pointing their weapons into parked cars. They told residents to remain inside their homes.

7News has learned most of the police activity is taking place near 40th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Miami Police said officers have shut down several blocks, extending between Northwest Second and Sixth avenues and between 39th and 46th streets. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Ramirez III confirmed officers have captured one of the subjects, while the other remains on the loose. He indicated the subject who is still at large is armed and dangerous.

“I’m tired of being in the hospital four times already for injured officers being shot and attacked, and this has to stop,” he said, “and if this continues, we will respond, because if you attack an officer, you’re attacking the community, you’re attacking children.”

Police said the injured officer is an 18-year veteran with MDPD.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.